The Oldies.com property in West Conshohocken has been sold to a developer

The 56,000-square-foot industrial property recognizable by motorists on Interstate 476 as the Oldies.com building in West Conshohocken has been sold to Velocity Venture Partners, the developer announced Monday.

Velocity, a firm based in Bala Cynwyd, said it intended to market the site for lease as a premium industrial space with high visibility. More than 115,000 vehicles pass by the building daily, the firm said in a statement.

The site, located at 60 Portland Road, is located just north on the I-476 interchange with the Schuylkill Expressway and east of King of Prussia.

The Philadelphia Business Journal reported that Velocity acquired the site for $7.85 million. Oldies.com last year made the property available because it needed far less space for its business, the Journal reported.

Velocity Venture Partners is a developer of industrial real estate with a portfolio of more than 100 buildings.

Oldies.com is a family-owned business that sells vinyl records, DVDs, and other collectibles through its website and catalogs.