Olivia Rodrigo is playing two shows at the Met Philadelphia in May.

The 18-year-old sensation who is the biggest new artist of 2021 with her breakthrough single “Drivers License” and debut album Sour will bring her first ever headlining tour to the North Broad Street opera house on May 6 and 7.

The Disney actress who got her start with roles in Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has had an illustrious 2021. “Drivers License” immediately topped the charts upon its release in January, and the punk-pop Sour has spawned four other singles in “Deja Vu,” “Good 4 U,” “Traitor,” and “Brutal.”

Rodrigo was named New Artist of the Year last month at the American Music Awards, and the California singer-songwriter is up for seven Grammy awards, including album of then year for Sour, best new artist, song of the year and record of the year for “Drivers License”. She is the only contender to take home all four major awards, making her eligible for the clean sweep last achieved by another teenager, Billie Eilish, in 2020.

The Sour Tour kicks off in San Francisco on April 2 and arrives on the East Coast for two nights at Radio City Music Hall in New York before coming to the Met in May. British singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone, who released her The Walls Are Way Too Thin EP last month, will open the Philadelphia shows.

Tickets for the Met Philadelphia concerts go on sale Friday Dec. 10 and 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and olivarodrigo.com.