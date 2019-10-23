View this post on Instagram

It’s been an overwhelming past few days and I’m only just starting to wrap my mind around it all. First and foremost, thank you to @nypost and @kirflem for sharing my story with your readers. Together we have enlightened many about the struggles and sacrifices that it takes to become an Olympian, an Olympic medalist and even go after a second one. I think this is something many people didn’t understand and assumed that once you win an Olympic medal you are taken care of financially through sponsors and such. Unfortunately that is not the case in niche sports like fencing. Secondly, never in my wildest dreams did I imagine did I would smash my @gofundme goal. I don’t even have the words to convey my eternal gratitude. Though I have been trying to keep up by replying one by one and I never thought that my fingers could hurt this much! Thank you from the bottom of my heart! I will continue my work to raise awareness on the issue of funding for Olympians and Olympic hopefuls in niche sports. My hope is that one day instead of having female models plastered all over activewear stores, to have female athletes representing strong, athletic bodies! THANK YOU!