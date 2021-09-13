A 24-year-old man died Sunday just before 3 p.m., after being shot twice in the head around the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue, police said.

Police described the incident as a triple shooting that left two other men hospitalized with gunshot injuries. One of the injured victims is also 24, and the other victim is 25.

All three men were taken to the hospital by private vehicle, police said, and authorities hadn’t arrested anyone or recovered a weapon as of late Sunday afternoon.

In a separate shooting early Sunday morning in West Philadelphia, police said a man was killed inside a vehicle along the 600 block of North 54th Street. Medics pronounced the man dead at 4:28 a.m.

A third homicide occurred late Saturday, after a 19-year-old man was shot once in the back, police said. The man drove himself to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in North Philadelphia, according to police, where he died shortly after 11 p.m.

The city’s gun violence crisis has continued to drive up homicides. As of Sunday, Philadelphia had recorded about 370 homicides in 2021, according to police statistics online. That’s a 15% increase compared to the similar period in 2020, and a more than 50% increase from 2019.