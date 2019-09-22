CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer

Violet Metoxen Blake is the great-niece of Jemima Metoxen. “Even now I start to cry. Just because I never met her (Jemima Metoxen), it’s still my auntie, right? So you still feel that connection when you get there, you know, you're here for a reason and for somebody that's close to and dear to you…I always get the goose bumps when I talk about it and tell people what a wonderful time I had there and how beautiful and spiritual it was… Our elders tell us those are goose bump hugs. Those are your ancestors there with you and that's why you get the goose bumps, because they're there with you and I knew they were with me the whole time.” She is shown on on June 30, 2019.