Developer J. Brian O’Neill, founder of the substance-abuse chain Recovery Centers of America, has bought the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Montgomery County printing plant from the newspaper.
O’Neill paid $37 million for the property at 800 River Rd. in Upper Merion Township, which the Inquirer announced it would close last year in a cost-cutting move, newspaper spokesperson Tim Spreitzer said in an email Tuesday.
O’Neill had previously confirmed that he was under contract to buy the 674,000 square foot building on more than 45 acres beside the Schuylkill, saying it would form part of a network of lab and office buildings occupied by a life-science tenants that he has planned for the area.
The other components of what he has dubbed Discovery Labs consist of a pharmaceutical complex once owned by GlaxoSmithKline and offices that O’Neill’s business bought from Liberty Property Trust.
O’Neill confirmed that be bought the Inquirer property, but had no other immediate comment.