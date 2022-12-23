Farewell, 2022! It’s been something. Whether you loved it or couldn’t wait for this year to be over, the moment has arrived. Now, is 2023′s time to shine. No matter what your plans are, end and start the year prepared.

Several entities recognize New Year’s Day as a holiday and will be closed, but not everything will be off limits on Jan. 1. Check out what’s open and closed in Philly as we transition into a new year.

Grocery stores

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open for normal hours. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

✅ Whole Foods will be open on both New Year’s Eve and January 1st. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

✅ Giant will be open on Dec. 31st and New Year’s Day. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open until 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and until 5 p.m. on Jan. 1st

✅ Sprouts will be open on December 31st.

❌ Closed on New Year’s Day

✅ Open until 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

❌ Closed on January 1st.

❌ Aldi will be closed on New Year’s Eve.

✅ Open on January 1st.

✅ Open on New Year’s Eve.

❌ Reading Terminal Market will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Liquor stores

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

✅ If you are buying any late end-of-year drinks, they are open on Dec. 31st.

❌ Closed on January 1st.

Mail and packages

U.S. Postal Service

✅ December 31: Mail will be delivered regularly. Post Office location hours depend on your area, check your local Post Office.

❌ USPS will be closed on New Year’s Day, and no mail will be delivered.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

✅ UPS and DHL will be open on New Year’s Eve.

✅ FedEx will be open on Dec. 31st, but only for Same Day City, Custom Critical, and Trade Networks will be working as normal.

❌UPS, FedEx, and DHL will be closed on January 1st.

Banks

✅ TD Bank, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase bank open normal hours on December 31st.

❌ Banks will be closed on Jan. 1st.

Pharmacies

CVS

✅ CVS locations will operate under normal business hours. Call ahead to your local store before visiting or view hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid stores will be open during its regular business. Call ahead for your local store’s hours or check online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

Trash collection

❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup during New Year’s Day. Trash pick-up will resume a day later than scheduled. To find your trash and recycling collection day, go to phila.gov.

Shopping malls

✅ The Shops at Liberty Place, the Fashion District, Philadelphia Mills, King of Prussia Mall, and Cherry Hill will all be open both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.