Start by considering the path you take from the front door and prioritize the rooms you see daily. The entryway, or that end of the counter -- you know what I’m talking about – is a notorious collection area for both things we need every day and things we simply can’t decide what to do with. Get rid of or find a different place for the items you don’t use often. Then think about what kind of storage works best for you -- baskets, drawers or shelves? Maybe all you need is a bigger bowl for your keys.