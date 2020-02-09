Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee made an emotional arrival on the red carpet in a purple-and-gold suit with the No. 24 on the lapel in memory of fallen basketball great Kobe Bryant.
Penelope Cruz always adds a little zig and a lot of zag to bring up her red carpet silhouettes more than a notch. Tonight’s Oscars were no different. Cruz absolutely killed it in a black, strapless high-low gown. But what won me over was the pearl belt.
Billy Porter’s golden bodice over his printed full skirt was truly a head-turner. But, those shoes. Those high heels are the real show stopper. I expect Porter to express himself on the red carpet, and thankfully, he never, ever let’s us down.
Last year’s best supporting actress winner, Regina King, was the belle of the red carpet in a just-shimmery-enough strawberry-vanilla, princess ball gown. The Versace dress features a one-shoulder silhouette for the perfect amount of princess-edge.
Presenter Kaitlyn Dever told Guiliana Rancic that her scarlet Louis Vuitton is completely sustainable, a reminder that fashion should never trump the environment.
Saorise Ronan’s Gucci confection was confusing to me. All of the pieces had the potential to be cool individually, but just not together. The deep decolletage is always red carpet appropriate. The black peplum was striking. The purple moire skirts was just princess enough. But on top of one another? Thumbs down.
The force appeared to be with Janelle Monae as she appeared in a shimmery, silver, hooded Ralph Lauren gown. I wouldn’t be surprised if she had a sword hidden under the shiny billows -- she has to, with 168,000 Swarovski crystals.
Twice-nominated Cynthia Erivo’s winter white gown was an architectural feat. But the actress who stands to be the youngest person ever to win an EGOT had a jewelry game that had us talking. Chunky rings on every finger. Over-sized studs climbing up her ears. Long pointy nails in shades of black and navy blue. Lashes that curl more than bat. Essentially, edgy princess style.
Little Julia Butters sent sketches to designer Christian Siriano of her precious pink Oscar gown. This 10-year-old has style because the tiered sleeves were truly beyond.
I think everyone but me on the red carpet loved Billie Eilish’s somewhat goth, could-be-terry-cloth and very oversized Chanel pantsuit. The nails. The green hair (a carry-over from the Grammys). It was all doing a little too much. And none of it worked. But she is still cute.
Was it me, or did Laura Dern’s black-and-pink gown look like a chandelier? Not my favorite Armani Prive.
Is it chocolate? Is it olive green? Whatever the shade, Greta Gerwig’s princess gown with it’s pleated bodice is one of a Dior’s red carpet best.
Who of us has ever met a hot-pink dress that we didn’t like? Oscar-nominated Idina Menzel’s J. Mendel is a slam dunk.
Even more striking than Sandra Oh’s Elie Saab’s feathered gown -- that, by the way, ranks pretty high on the gorgeous ranking -- is the star’s beaming smile on the red carpet. I’m so used to seeing her as the dour Christina Wang on Grey’s Anatomy or serious Eve on AMC’s Killing Eve that her smile was more striking than the frock.