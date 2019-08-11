Philadelphia Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man during a pickup soccer game Sunday at a playground in Oxford Circle.
Investigators said they believe that the victim was involved in an argument that broke out just after 4 p.m. during the match on the 1600 block of Hellerman Street, near the Max Myers Recreation Center. But as of Sunday evening, they had not yet identified him.
In a news release, police said the man, who appeared to be about 30 and Hispanic, was stabbed once in the stomach. He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and declared dead just before 5 p.m.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday evening.