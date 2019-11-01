Pennsylvania should make comprehensive changes to its juvenile justice programs and the agencies overseeing them to ensure the safety of children ordered to these state-licensed facilities, a council formed by Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday.
The Council on Reform recommended that state officials improve training for everyone from juvenile judges to residential program staff; hold adults who fail to report abuse accountable in court; and improve the rigor of child-abuse investigations, among other suggestions in its 11-page report to the governor.
“It is our hope that Pennsylvania will rise to the occasion and put its best effort into driving this much-needed change — our most vulnerable are counting on it,” said the authors, acknowledging the funding implications and “substantial amount of time and work” it would take to implement the report’s recommendations.
“This timeline was built on a desire to provide as much time as possible for public input, while still allowing enough time for fiscal year 2020-21 budget considerations,” they noted.
In July, Gov. Wolf signed an executive order creating the Council on Reform and directing it to deliver recommendations to improve juvenile justice programs and other services for children, citing abuses at the Glen Mills Schools and other state-licensed institutions for court-ordered youth.
The state closed Glen Mills, the nation’s oldest existing reform school, after an Inquirer investigation exposed widespread abuse and cover-ups at the Delaware County campus long-revered for its athletics program. Three months later, after repeated questions from The Inquirer about the state’s oversight of Glen Mills, state officials said the system was broken and vowed to reform its oversight of juvenile programs.
A second Inquirer investigation showed how the Department of Human Services (DHS), the state agency that licenses and monitors these programs, for years failed to act on repeated complaints of violence at Glen Mills and other facilities. DHS inspectors were not a serious presence on campus, and rarely substantiated complaints of abuse, in some cases failing to examine photographic evidence of the violence.
The wide-ranging recommendations released Friday by the Council on Reform address many of these findings. The report urges the governor to overhaul licensing inspections to move away from “technical compliance” and toward identifying serious issues. It also recommends that state officials enhance training and decrease caseloads for abuse investigators, and press charges against adult staffers who witness the abuse of youth but don’t report it.
Additionally, the report notes, DHS should interview children upon their discharge from these programs to get a true picture of their experiences. The Inquirer found that DHS inspectors interviewed Glen Mills students in the school’s administration building, a place where boys could not be truthful about the violence they endured for fear of retaliation from staff.
Several state officials, including DHS Secretary Teresa Miller and Education Secretary Pedro Rivera, are named alongside Glen Mills in a class-action lawsuit on behalf of former students. Juvenile Law Center, a nonprofit children’s advocacy group leading the lawsuit, released its own report Friday morning, urging Pennsylvania officials to stop relying on juvenile institutions and instead find solutions for youth in the community.
“We think reduction in youth placements can be dramatic, and needs to be dramatic," said Jessica Feierman, senior managing director of Juvenile Law Center. "One of the real dangers of juvenile facilities is that young people are out of our sight and anything can happen to them.”
The Council on Reform also recommended reducing youth placements. It urged state officials to “increase capacity and access to evidence-based services in the community for children” and re-invest savings from these expensive juvenile institutions into “mediation, strength-based treatment, mentorships, and education and employment services.”
Additionally, the council recommended training for judges on trauma, diversity and implicit bias — a subconscious form of racism — noting the outsized number of black and Hispanic youth placed in juvenile programs.
Despite misconceptions, youth are not always sent to programs because they’re deemed dangerous to the community. In fact, most local youth are not in placements because of violent offenses. Data provided by the Philadelphia Defenders Association shows that, of its 73 clients in juvenile programs on July 12, the majority — 45 — had been sent because of technical violations, such as skipping school or breaking curfew.
The council is composed of 25 voting members from a wide range of backgrounds: a pediatrician, a psychologist and a juvenile probation officer are among its ranks. It is also includes non-voting members, including appointees of DHS, and the health, education, and corrections departments. The executive director is Drew Wilburne, director of intergovernmental affairs for DHS.
“My thanks to all of the council members who shared their expertise and considerable time, and to those who participated by meeting with council members or submitting information and recommendations," Wolf said in a news release. "Your tireless commitment to this process demonstrates your passion for protecting all Pennsylvanians, especially our most vulnerable. I look forward to reading and analyzing these recommendations and to our next steps to make much-needed changes.”
