“There were predictions in 2016 that there would be a swell of naturalized Latino citizens voting in the presidential election," said Stella Rouse, director for the Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement at the University of Maryland, "but the numbers did not materialize at the rate that many were hoping for. Whether this changes in 2020 remains to be seen. There are signs that there may be an increase in their turnout, based on this and other data that show the dislike for Trump’s policies on immigration and minorities.”