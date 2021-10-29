Almost a week after the Pennsylvania Bar Association directed the Republican nominee for state Supreme Court to remove or clarify a TV ad it deemed had violated its standards, the ad is still up and it’s unclear whether the bar has taken any steps to enforce its decision.

The association won’t say what if any action it will or has taken in response to Commonwealth Court Kevin Brobson’s ad attacking a ruling by his opponent, Superior Court Judge Maria McLaughlin.

Brobson’s campaign has taken neither of the steps the association requested — removing the ad or publicly clarifying any potentially misleading claims — but says he’s honoring the confidential nature of the association’s internal proceedings.

McLaughlin’s campaign says she’s still in the dark.

The upshot is the dispute may not be resolved until after Tuesday’s election, if ever. More broadly, the controversy over the ad — which criticizes McLaughlin’s ruling in an appeal of a conviction against a drunk driver who killed a pregnant woman — underscores how Pennsylvania’s partisan judicial elections can be just as contentious as campaigns for any other elected office, despite the judiciary’s high-minded ideals.

The secrecy surrounding the proceedings does not help voters select the best jurists, said Khalif Ali, executive director of Common Cause Pennsylvania, a nonprofit group that promotes accountability in government.

“To, behind closed doors, chastise an individual for ethics breach is not enough,” he said. “It needs to be publicly known, and there needs to be some type of real penalty.”

That’s because there are countless legal issues that have the potential to reach the state’s high court.

“I need to know who I’m putting in those positions, to judge these huge cases that are going to impact hundreds of thousands if not millions of lives in Pennsylvania,” he said.

The Brobson ad, which started airing Oct. 18, says McLaughlin “chose to void the guilty plea of a drunk driver who admitted to killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child.” It did not explain the context behind the decision in the case, Commonwealth v. Mosey: Sitting on a three-judge appeals panel, McLaughlin sided with another judge that the driver had received inadequate counsel before pleading guilty. They set aside the conviction and sent the case back down to the trial court level for reconsideration; the defendant still ended up pleading guilty and went back to prison.

In a letter obtained and first disclosed by The Inquirer, the Bar Association’s committee on judicial campaign advertising concluded the ad violated its guidance that campaigns should “refrain from making statements that might be subject to misinterpretation or distortion” and “should not omit or obscure information necessary to prevent misinterpretation.”

The Oct. 23 letter said the bar had “directed” Brobson’s campaign either to “immediately withdraw” the ad or issue a news release clarifying provisions deemed to have violated the guidelines. The bar asked Brobson to respond by Monday.

A private organization, the bar lacks governmental authority and cannot compel candidates to do anything. But it serves as the preeminent statewide trade group for lawyers, one that says it is dedicated to supporting a fair and impartial legal system.

Both Brobson and McLaughlin had signed pledges to adhere to the guidelines — which are intended to help maintain the public’s confidence in the judicial system — as a condition for participating in the bar’s evaluation process. Those same pledges commit the candidates to confidentiality.

Both had been designated as “highly recommended” by the bar association. It’s a label that often carries outsize influence in judicial campaigns that otherwise don’t get much attention — in part because judges are restricted from political campaigning or taking positions on cases or issues that may come before them — and one the association has the right to rescind if it deems a candidate has violated its canons.

Brobson’s campaign has maintained the ad is accurate and described the alleged violations as “picayune.” It previously told The Inquirer that the leak of the letter means the process has “lost any credibility.”

In a statement Thursday to The Inquirer, Brobson’s campaign did not address whether the bar had resolved the dispute. But it said he respects the bar’s confidentiality pledge “and will honor it.”

“We suspect the PBA Judicial Candidate Advertising Committee is just as concerned as we are about this breach of confidentiality and is working on identifying those responsible,” the statement said.

The bar’s advertising committee did not address what action, if any, it’s taking, except to say it “thoroughly investigates” complaints and that confidentiality is “paramount,” according to a statement Thursday from Richard M. Goldberg, the panel’s chairman.

For its part, the McLaughlin campaign aired a new TV ad this week in which the judge says: “You may have seen some ads attacking me. Let me be clear: They are false and misleading. ...Sadly my opponent is silent, while his supporters lie and spend millions to buy the court. And that silence says everything.”

McLaughlin’s campaign manger, Celeste Dee, said she was “extremely frustrated that we have no further information” from the bar regarding its next steps, adding that voters have been casting mail ballots for a month. “This is negatively affecting the election and there appears to be no urgency.”

Patrick Christmas, policy director of the Philadelphia-based good government group Committee of Seventy, said the issue over the ad highlights “the fundamental problem” with the state’s system of selecting judges through partisan elections — rather than a merit selection process involving appointments.

“The obscene amount of money that flows into these races now, the acute politicization of the races, and the messaging around them is toxic, and is a real disservice to the voters,” he said.