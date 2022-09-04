The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies were searching Saturday for a paddle-boarder who went missing off the coast at Stone Harbor, authorities said.

The 25-year-old male went missing from Stone Harbor Beach near 95th Street, according to the Coast Guard. About 4:45 p.m. his father reported him about an hour “overdue,” authorities said.

Bulletins reporting the search were transmitted on marine radio. Several agencies were involved in the rescue mission, which was continuing several hours later Saturday night.

The paddle-boarder’s name was not released. Paddle-boarding is a water sport in which participants use their arms to propel themselves through the water while kneeling or lying on a paddle-board or surfboard. Some paddle-boarders stand up while navigating in the ocean or other bodies of water.