In its statement Wednesday, the trustees make no mention of Biagas’ memo or the June 25 petition. The board’s executive committee announced it has created the new committee, to be led by trustee and board officer Reginald M. Browne, “to recommend changes that will ensure that PAFA is a truly diverse and inclusive learning environment.” The board of trustees said that it “acknowledges that to accomplish this, we must engage in tough conversations and learn from honest feedback from our students, faculty, staff, and alumni.”