A: This is a really great question and congratulations on your status as auntie-to-be! Color has a lot of impact on all of us, even newborns. Though newborns can’t focus on anything farther than about a foot or less, and won’t really see colors for a few months, the color of their room will affect parents and eventually the child. Bright, warm colors such as red, orange, and yellow are bold and exciting, but could create anxiety and even aggression. Yet cool colors such as blues and greens or neutrals are calming for most people. Purple seems either cool or warm, depending on how bright it is. I recommend soothing, quiet colors for anybody’s bedroom, though for kids’ rooms, more color and contrast with accents helps keep things interesting for developing eyeballs and brains.