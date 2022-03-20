A 48-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday morning white sitting in his living room in Palmyra, authorities said.

According to Palmyra Police, Timothy Thomas was sitting in his home on the 400 block of Cinnaminson Avenue when, at about 2:30 a.m., shots were fired into the house and he was struck in the chest.

He was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he died less than two hours later.

Police said that another person who was in the room was not hurt. The initial investigation suggests there were multiple shooters, who ran from the scene toward the Delaware River.

No arrests had been made.

The investigation is ongoing and being led by Palmyra Police and investigators with the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113. Information can also be emailed to tips@co.burlington.nj.us or police@palmyrapd.org.