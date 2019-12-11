McGill, who graduated from the Delaware County Emergency Services Training Center in June, said he realized when he met the other Paoli firefighters that he needed to work with them to understand their lives. McGill and his wife, Denise, previously worked for Athletes in Action, providing chaplain services to athletes at Penn State University. Even though McGill couldn’t compete, he understood the physical toll that training can have on an athlete, and the pressures they’re under. Firefighting is similar in many ways — except that one consequence of making a mistake could be death.