Launched in March 2017 after a study found that navigation and service were two aspects that the market could improve upon, the Reading Terminal Ambassador Program staffs the historic market with a cadre of volunteers who help guide confused visitors to their destinations or point out unexpected delights hidden among the lunch counters and display cases. While it’s been a major help for tourists who wander in and can’t find their way back to the street, it’s also helped spread word of new initiatives — like online shopping and special events — to locals.