They ran into each other a few years later at an AT&T store, and Mike used the then-fledgling Facebook app to ask her out. When Candice’s mom inquired about the date, her daughter said, “That’s the man I’m going to marry.” This was the boy, she recalled, who never just brushed by classmates in the high school corridor; he always stopped to talk. Now, he was the man who waited, idling his car’s engine, until she was safely inside the house.