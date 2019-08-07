Meantime, Kate had backed out of the adoption process and Bob had proposed, dropping to one knee at the Grounds for Sculpture in New Jersey, a site both love. Once the test results came back, and they could relax a bit about the pregnancy, they cobbled together a wedding in three weeks. Their ceremony—Kate’s cousin as best man, Bob’s sister as matron of honor and Noah as ring-bearer—also featured a Lego cake (curtains of fondant lifted to reveal Lego-like pastry bricks) and, as place cards, Lego figures they’d fashioned to resemble each guest.