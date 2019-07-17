Keri dropped the older kids with friends and sped to the hospital; she got there a few hours before Jackson was born. Since her own births had both been C-sections, “I’d never seen a vaginal delivery. It was awesome to be there and experience it.” The baby’s first footprints were taken in the birth mother’s room; then the hospital gave Keri a room next door. She’d managed to induce lactation by taking hormones and using a breast pump for several months, so she was able to nurse her just-born son.