They were married on another April day — again, a brisk and chilly one — at St. Thomas. Lee Anne’s godson played the violin; one of the groomsmen, who sings with Justin in the church’s gospel choir, sang as the wedding party processed. They didn’t have a videographer, but Justin recalls every instant: his quick run to the supermarket in the morning; the bridal party’s trolley ride from the church to City Hall; the moment when an exhausted Lee Anne conked out on the hotel bed, still in her wedding gown.