Still, Nyla shied from the idea of a permanent commitment. In July 2016, the two decided to play one-on-one basketball at a South Philly playground. “Afterward, we had a conversation,” Nyla recalls. “I really had a fear of marriage. I didn’t know if I was ready. We said we would take a week to pray about it. After that week, we came back and said, ‘OK, let’s do this.’ I realized I didn’t want to spend my life without him.”