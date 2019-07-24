They took childbirth classes and talked with a friend who is a doula. Andrew joined DadLab, a peer support group that met at Abington Hospital. Meanwhile, Shera struggled with heartburn, swelling and disrupted sleep; at one point, she abandoned their bed to sleep sitting up in a recliner downstairs. Andrew tried to understand the concept of nesting; why, he wondered, did they have to empty a closet in the baby’s future room when the baby was just going to be in a crib?