They named their daughter after Romanian tennis star Simona Halep; now Vardgas holds her up whenever women’s tennis is on television. He hopes someday she will swing a tennis racket of her own. For now, “the most important thing is when I work all day and come home. I’m tired, and I see the baby and take her in my hands. The same moment, I relax and forget about all the problems. She takes hold of my brain, my heart, my head. I love her so much.”