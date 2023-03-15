58-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver in West Philadelphia

A 58-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver and then run over by a second vehicle Tuesday night in the Parkside section of West Philadelphia, police said.

Just before 8:20 p.m., the woman was crossing Lancaster Avenue at 49th Street when she was hit by a white Mitsubishi SUV heading westbound at a high rate of speed, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The force of that impact flung the woman into the eastbound side of Lancaster Avenue, causing her to be struck and run over by a Nissan sedan, Small said. The driver of the Nissan, a 26-year-old man, remained at the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead at 8:28 p.m. by responding medics, Small said.

Advertisement

A short time later, an abandoned vehicle matching the description of the white Mitsubishi SUV was located on the 2000 block of Belmont Avenue, Small said.

The vehicle, which was positively identified as the original hit-and-run Mitsubishi, had jumped a curb and struck and broke a wooden utility pole, Small said.

The driver remained at large.

Hit-and-runs have surged in Philadelphia, with more than 30 fatal incidents in 2022 — a figure that’s tripled when compared to statistics from 2019.

Just last week, two people were fatally struck by hit-and-run drivers in the city.