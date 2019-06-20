PATCO is expecting to resume some service between Philadelphia and New Jersey between noon and 1 p.m. today, transit officials said.
The trains are expected to run once every 28 minutes for the time being, said John Hanson, the Delaware River Port Authority’s chief executive. And Ashland Station remains unusable, he said.
“It’s still not clean from the construction debris that went in there and the fare collection system is still down,” Hanson said in an interview late Thursday morning.
It was unclear when that station would be ready for travelers again, he said, or whether PATCO would be running more frequently for the evening commute.
“It’s just going to depend,” Hanson said. “Our goal is to improve service before evening rush, but not sure if we’ll be able to accomplish that or not.”
While trains are running, repair crews will still be working to get the tracks back to working order. Heavy rains overnight flooded tracks between Woodcrest and Haddonfield Station, and washed away ballast, the gravel that is needed to keep tracks stable, at other sites. Still to be repaired is a sinkhole that formed at Haddonfield Station’s platform, and lost ballast near Ferry Avenue Station.
“The work’s going to continue in those places,” Hanson said. “That’s why we’re going to have 28 minute headways.”
PATCO’s nearly 38,000 riders awoke Thursday morning to the news that the storms that thundered through the region overnight had deprived them of their route to work.
Commuters took to bus, car, ride share, and even the little used Atlantic City Line to get themselves to work.
One of the first people to be inconvenienced by the service shutdown may have been Aileen Elizabeth Bunch, a musician who lives in Collingswood and had returned to Philadelphia by bus from a rehearsal in New York City around 1 A.M. Thursday. She got on a Lindenwold-bound train at 8th and Market.
“The train didn’t leave,” she said by phone from her home later Thursday morning. “The announcements said a lightning strike or a power outage had happened in New Jersey.”
After about 15 minutes, she said, the train left, crossed the Ben Franklin Bridge, stopped at City Hall station in Camden and then pulled into the Broadway station, where PATCO workers got on the train and told passengers the train was unable to proceed further east and would be turning around and heading back into Philly.
“I’d say there was a collective moan and everybody just trudged off the train,” said Bunch, who estimated there were perhaps 10 to 15 people on the train.
“I called my husband, who was going to pick me up at the Collingswood station, and he came and got me at Broadway. We gave a couple of other people rides to pick up their cars at Ferry Avenue.”