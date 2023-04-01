PATCO is NOT extending to University City. It was an April Fool’s prank

If you thought the Port Authority Transit Corporation Speedline was extending into University City based on what you saw on Twitter Saturday, sadly, you too were fooled.

In the spirit of April Fools’ Day, PATCO Watchers, a popular source for PATCO and Delaware River Port Authority news, posted a tweet on Saturday morning claiming that the transit organization was expanding its services to the West Philly neighborhood of universities, medical institutions and research companies. The group even followed up with an alleged “statement” from DRPA CEO John Hanson about the route’s construction.

“Protest, schmotest! We’re going to build this thing,” the tweet stated.

But PATCO spokesman Mike Williams confirmed that PATCO Watchers’ tweet was a prank.

“There are a lot of April Fools’ jokes going around this morning,” Williams said gleefully. “The more time you spend on (social media), there’s going to be a lot of big brands that do these type of jokes.”

Advertisement

The transit organization also joined in on the annual custom with the bogus announcement of the installation of Coca-Cola Freestyle Machines on select train cars, equipped with a monthly plan for unlimited sodas.

PATCO Watchers Creator Larry Davis also fessed up to the hoax.

This isn’t the first fake out by the group. Among others was the one in 2017 that claimed DRPA “commuter discounts” were available to PATCO riders, followed by an equally playful (and made-up) quote from an official.

While the quip was made to garner laughs and cause momentary confusion, community members have long called for PATCO to spread its services into University City, home to the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, the Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College, University City Science Center and, of course, Amtrak’s 30th Street Station.

PATCO, which carries more than 34,000 daily riders, currently serves 13 stations from Lindenwold, N.J., through Center City to 16th and Locust Streets, according to the organization’s website. Williams didn’t provide information on future plans for a University City stop, but he says funding is often an issue for transit extensions.

“We do see that theme on social media,” Williams said. “Any transit or rail expansion is typically well-received, but I think it comes down to whether it’s logistical — can you do it, and do you have the funding to do it, too. It can be cost-prohibitive.”

Davis said the Speedline expansion is a lofty idea, but it’s one that likely won’t happen because of the amount of construction needed.

“Transit projects are really just wishful thinking,” said Davis, who’s also a member of the DRPA’s Citizens Advisory Committee. “Of course, more are needed, but I really doubt that the neighborhood would allow tunneling though Rittenhouse Square to extend PATCO.”

Alas, for a few minutes anyway, transit lovers rejoiced.