A Delco lawyer was convicted of possessing child pornography

A prominent Delaware County attorney was convicted Monday of using hidden cameras to film underage teens having sex inside his home in Media.

Patrick Lomax, 44, was found guilty of 39 counts of offenses including photographing a sex act involving a minor and possession of child pornography after a stipulated bench trial before Delaware County Court Judge M. George Green.

Lomax’s attorney, Joseph Lesniak, declined to comment after the proceeding.

The investigation into Lomax, who operated a criminal defense firm for decades, began in January 2020, when a man who lived in his home for more than 10 years contacted police, according to the affidavit of probable cause for Lomax’s arrest.

The victim had discovered two hidden cameras inside his bedroom, covered by a baseball glove and gaming console, the affidavit said. Footage taken from the cameras showed Lomax setting them up to record before leaving the room.

Between 2015 and 2020, the cameras had captured the victim having sex on various occasions with nine different women, according to prosecutors. Three of the women depicted were underage at the time, and some of the earlier videos recorded the male victim when he was underage.

None of the people depicted in the videos knew they were being recorded at the time, prosecutors said.

Lomax, when questioned by police, said he had set up the cameras in the man’s bedroom to record him smoking marijuana and handling guns. But detectives later discovered searches for hidden-camera pornography on Lomax’s iPad, as well as evidence of purchases for hidden security cameras, according to testimony during the trial.

After Green’s verdict was handed down Monday, Deputy District Attorney Kristine Kemp lobbied for Lomax’s house arrest to be modified so that he could no longer work outside of his home. Kemp, in petitioning for the change, said that Lomax presented a danger to the community and the victims, and said his current employment as an exterminator was inappropriate, because he had to go inside people’s homes.

Green granted the motion, and set sentencing for Lomax for April.