“I had no delusion at that time of making a movie or anything. It was just a favor to my cousin,” Paul Martino said in a recent phone conversation. He had a little understanding of the movie business, but a big understanding of intellectual property — holding around 20 patents will do that for you. So he set out to protect his cousin. “’If someone ever wants to make this movie,'" he told Tommy, “'let’s put enough intellectual property landmines out there so they’re going to have to deal with us.’”