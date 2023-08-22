Pedestrian killed in Port Richmond hit-and-run

A driver fatally struck a pedestrian in Port Richmond while racing another vehicle on Castor Avenue, then fled the scene and made his way to New Jersey, according to authorities.

The victim, who authorities say had no identification on him, was crossing the intersection of Castor and Aramingo Avenues at around 12:05 a.m. when a man driving a blue 2020 Dodge Charger struck him. Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene at around 12:25 a.m.

“That pedestrian that was struck by the blue Dodge Charger was hit while that vehicle was traveling at a very, very high rate of speed,” Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene. “The victim was knocked out of both of his sneakers.”

The 19-year-old driver of the blue Dodge Charger did not stop after hitting the pedestrian and instead “sped off” toward Richmond Avenue, said police. The driver and a 16-year-old male passenger crossed the Betsy Ross Bridge and made their way to Pennsauken, where local police there stopped the car and brought them back to Philadelphia for investigation.

The 16-year-old was released to his parents after he was treated for injuries to his right hand and forearm at St. Christopher’s Hospital. The driver of the vehicle is awaiting charges.

The second car that was racing was a white Dodge Charger, according to 6ABC, which police still searching for.