A Delaware man who stepped out of his disabled car on Route 202 in Concord Township in Delaware County was killed after he was struck by a passing vehicle early Sunday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. after the vehicle pulled onto Route 202 southbound facing traffic, according to police. The motorist, identified as Ankur Bansal, 27, got out of his car on the passenger side on the shoulder of the highway, police said.

Bansal, of Bear, was standing in the traffic lane when he was struck by a passing Toyota FJ Cruiser, police said. The 56-year-old SUV driver remained on the scene and was not injured.

It was not immediately known why Bansal stopped on the highway. Police did not provide a description of his vehicle. The roadway was dry at the time of the crash, police said.

Bansal sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges were filed. The investigation by state police is ongoing.