This Philly Peep Show is all about sugar and sass, with a feminist twist.

Sure, you’ve eaten Peeps. But when was the last time you saw one rocking a top hat and making googly eyes?

Here’s your chance.

The Paper Doll Ensemble, Philadelphia’s deliberately absurdist women’s theater collective known for its tragic-comic feminist takes on social and cultural issues, is holding its first “Peep Show.” That’s what the Dolls are calling it anyway. And they would.

“We love the double entendre,” said ensemble member Grayce Carson. “This is obviously marshmallow Peeps, but it is a little sexier.”

The event is a Peep-centered experience on the third floor of Plays & Players Theatre on Saturday, April 29. Guests will be greeted by stilt walker and professional clown Erin Flanigan and be invited to try a specially created Peeps cocktail.

Then it’ll be time to let the games begin.

The Peeps Decorating Contest is a true competitive event. The Dolls will provide the Peep finery, including a variety of tiny hats — Santa caps, knits with pom-poms, top hats, and more — along with other crafts supplies.

“You can give your Peep little extra eyeballs, and then we have pipe cleaners and mostly stabby things because they’re so soft and scrumptious,” Carson said. “You can have a three-headed Peep. Wherever your imagination takes you.”

Then everyone gets a sticker to place on their choice for the best-decorated Peep. The winner will get a Peep-inspired prize.

“It’s going to be a democratic vote,” said Carson, who is presenting the event along with fellow Paper Dolls Amanda Jensen and Sara Vanasse.

In addition guests will get to sample a “Peep flight” — pun intended — some of the confection’s more exotic varieties. Think Cotton Candy, Hot Tamale, Peepsi, and Fruit Punch.

Philly performance artist Terry Brennan will provide entertainment. There will be a raffle for a gift certificate to Laser Wolf, and a silent auction with prizes like a hypnosis session, massage therapy, theater tickets, artwork, and more.

Admission to “Peep Show” will go to support the ensemble’s upcoming original work “The Pecking Order,” which will debut in September as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

“It’s actually a play about abortion and unplanned pregnancies,” Carson said.

The play imagines a dinner table conversation in the family of late Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun, the author of the majority Roe v. Wade opinion. In real life, one of Blackmun’s three daughters got pregnant before marriage, wed the father, quit college, miscarried, and later divorced.

No strangers to social commentary on women’s issues in American life, the theater collective’s past productions have included a take on the fairy tale Snow White and Rose Red called This is How Girls Die. Another year, they went after pop culture phenomenon The Bachelor with their Marry, Marry, Quite Contrary.

“Peep Show” will be 5 to 7 p.m. April 29 at Plays & Players, 1714 Delancey St. General admission is $20. VIP entry is $30. For advance tickets, visit: eventbrite.com/e/peep-show-a-pde-fundraiser-tickets-543320645677.