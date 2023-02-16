Pemberton woman who drove drunk with headlights off and killed a 17-year-old was sentenced to eight years in prison

A Burlington County woman who killed a 17-year-old in a head-on collision in 2021 while driving drunk and speeding with her headlights off has been sentenced to eight years in prison, prosecutors said Thursday.

Wanda Sprague, 55, of Pemberton, had pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the death of Kayla Bowen, who was killed when Sprague crashed her Chrysler 300 into the Nissan Sentra Bowen was driving. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

.

Sprague had been drinking at the Country Lakes Pub & Grill in Browns Mills on a December night in 2021 and was driving more than 90 mph before the crash, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said. Her blood-alcohol level was .188, which is more than twice the legal limit, authorities said.

In court, authorities said, Sprague said she had no memory of the crash.