The University of Pennsylvania on Thursday banned indoor social gatherings for the rest of the semester due to a growing number of coronavirus cases on campus.

In a message to the community, Interim Provost Beth Winkelstein, Senior Executive President Craig Carnaroli and Associate Provost and Chief Wellness Office Benoit Dubé said that during the past week of testing, the university had recorded 133 COVID-19 cases in the span of three days, compared to 120 the prior week.

The new cases are primarily among students and linked to indoor social gatherings, the officials said. They also pointed to rising positivity rates in Philadelphia (7%) and Montgomery County (9.7%).

“As we head into the final weeks of the semester, it is our collective responsibility to mitigate further widespread positivity that would prevent students from completing their academic requirements and traveling home for the holidays,” the officials said.

The university still has not documented any cases of classroom or workplace transmission of the virus, officials said. But they said the ban on indoor social gatherings was out of “an abundance of caution.”

This is a developing story.