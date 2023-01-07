Kayla Padilla scored a game-high 27 points and Penn knocked off Ivy League rival Cornell, 62-54, on Friday for their eighth straight victory.

Holding a 28-24 lead at the break, Penn (9-5, 2-0 Ivy) used a 10-0 run early in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Simone Sawyer added 13 points on 5 of 6 shooting, while Jordan Obi (9 points) had a game-best 15 rebounds.

Cornell (8-7, 1-1 Ivy) was led by Emily Pape’s 14 points and 13 rebounds off the bench.

Penn continues its conference slate Saturday, when Columbia visits the Palestra (5 p.m., ESPN+).

» READ MORE: Why are Penn basketball players, men and women, hitting the transfer portal?

Drexel women make it six in a row with win over Delaware

Keishana Washington had 30 points in 29 minutes to power Drexel to its sixth straight victory, downing Delaware, 73-57.

Washington, who finished 13 of 26 from the field, sank a three to open the game and Drexel (11-3, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) would close the quarter ahead, 19-9. It was the seventh performance of 30 points or more for the graduate student this season. Maura Hendrixson (seven points) recorded a game-high 13 assists and Grace O’Neill (four points) had a game-high five steals.

» READ MORE: In her final year, Keishana Washington and Drexel have one motto: ‘Eat. Sleep. Build. Repeat.’

Michelle Ojo came off the bench with 14 points to pace Delaware (8-6, 1-2 CAA).

Drexel returns to action Sunday, closing out the homestand against Stony Brook at 2 p.m.