Citing “unprecedented inflation for food costs and utilities,” a committee of Pennsylvania State University trustees voted to increase room and board costs by 3.5% for next year, a move the full board will consider at a meeting Friday afternoon.

If approved, students would pay $424 more annually for room and board in 2022-23, or a total of $12,582.

John Papazoglou, Penn State associate vice president for Auxiliary and Business Services, also cited pay and benefit increases, maintenance and operational costs for the residence life program, as fueling the need for the hike.

The increase at Penn State could be a harbinger for students at other universities, also likely impacted by inflationary costs. Penn State this year began providing need-based room and board grants to eligible students, covering up to 25% of their costs. The university said 231 students got the grants this year.

The university’s fundraising also has been impacted by the pandemic, but officials said they still expected to exceed the school’s six-year campaign goal of $2.1 billion by April. As of Jan. 31, the university was 98% to goal. The campaign officially ends on June 30.

“We had an off year last year,” said Rich Bundy, vice president for development and alumni relations.

Donations fell about 25%, from $253.6 million in 2019-20 to $190.7 million in 2020-21, the heart of the pandemic. The number of donors also dropped from 122,664 to 108,756.

“A big part of that was major donors, because we couldn’t get out on the road,” said Barbara Doran, a trustee. “You’ve got to be able to get face to face.”

But this year, giving has picked up, and Bundy said the university has a very good chance of breaking the $400 million mark for the first time.

The university also is beginning to prepare for its next campaign to come under new president Neeli Bendapudi, who will officially take over May 10, replacing Eric J. Barron. The university has hired a consultant to make recommendations on how it can improve its fundraising.

“One of the things we’re looking at is what do we need to do to be able to raise $500 million a year,” Doran said.

In addition to rebuilding the university’s major donor pipeline, university fundraisers hope to zero in on all of the people who are engaged with Penn State, for example, season ticket holders for football.

“Those theoretically could be important donors,” she said.

Penn State will work on better interdepartmental communications so fundraisers have access to that information.

The university also will have to work to fill nearly 70 vacant positions on the fundraising team’s 600-member staff. It’s not unusual for people to leave after a campaign is finished, Bundy said, and some have chosen to retire. But he said the number of vacancies is more than typical, perhaps in part due to a hiring freeze the university had in the earlier months of COVID-19.