Pennsylvania State University was reportedly poised Thursday to hire its first female president in the school’s 166-year history.

Neeli Bendapudi, who currently leads the University of Louisville, was expected to be named the replacement for outgoing Penn State president Eric J. Barron. The board of trustees are scheduled to vote on Bendapudi’s appointment at an 11 a.m. meeting in State College. Multiple news outlets, citing sources, reported the news Thursday morning.

Bendapudi, 58, who started her academic career as as professor of marketing, was born in India and has led the Kentucky school since 2018. She would be the first president of color for Pennsylvania’s flagship university, which has had a string of white men at the helm.

Barron announced that he would step down at the end of this academic year, after leading Penn State for eight years. He was hired in 2014 as the university continued to struggle in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal, now a decade old. Barron has since led the university through another crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic.

» READ MORE: Penn State president to step down next year

Bendapudi’s potential appointment follows a national search that yielded hundreds of names, even while universities nationwide were experiencing significant turnovers in presidents amid the coronavirus. It also comes as schools around the country, including Penn State, have faced a racial reckoning and calls for more diversity in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police.

Her potential salary was not immediately available. Under her most recent contract, Bendapudi had earned nearly $1 million a year in salary and benefits. Barron earned $1.1 million in total compensation in 2020, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Bendapudi would likely start some time this spring and would oversee Penn State’s 24 campuses, including a law school, medical school, and graduate campus, with more than 97,000 students, nearly half of them at its anchor in University Park.

Born in Visakhapatnam, India in 1963, Bendapudi attended business school at nearby Andhra University. She later moved to the United States to attend graduate school at the University of Kansas from which she earned a doctorate in marketing.

Bendapudi taught at Texas A&M University and The Ohio State University, before returning to Kansas to serve as dean of that university’s business school and, later, as its vice chancellor.

She was elected president of the University of Louisville in 2018, following the resignation of predecessor James R. Ramsey, who was implicated in a string of internal scandals. As president, Bendapudi was involved in a push to rename U of L’s football stadium after news emerged that Papa John’s Pizza founder John Schnatter had used a racial slur.

During her tenure, Bendapudi has won accolades from the university’s board of trustees for improving the school’s credit outlook, attracting a record $170 million in research funding and pushing up school enrollment. The school also acquired ailing hospital network KentuckyOne Health, greatly expanding the university’s medical operations.

In recent months, sports reporters asserted her office was heavily involved in a controversial decision to suspend men’s basketball coach Chris Mack. Mack had secretly taped an assistant who’d targeted him for an extortion scheme. This and other issues contributed to reports of an allegedly contentious relationship with Vince Tyra, the outgoing head of the university’s popular athletics department. Sports blogs reported that Tyra is headed to Florida State University on Thursday, the same day news surfaced of Bendapudi’s departure.

She is married to Venkat Bendapudi, an associate professor at the University of Louisville.

Barron arrived at Penn State less than three years after Sandusky, a former assistant football coach, was charged with abusing young boys. Several of the university’s top leaders were ousted. The board of trustees was deeply divided over how the controversy was handled and Barron tried to provide a steadying influence. He has focused on economic development, fund-raising, and making college accessible to and affordable for more students. Tuition was frozen three times under his leadership.

The university’s research expenditures exceeded $1 billion under his watch. Barron also championed a plan to build an $85 million art museum to replace its aging facility and house a growing collection. He also cracked down on Greek life after the death of sophomore pledge Tim Piazza in 2017 and co-led a national meeting of university officials on ways to improve fraternity and sorority life.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Staff writer Bob Fernandez contributed to this report.