The Paternos and the university have been bitterly divided for years after Penn State fired its longtime coach in 2011 when his former assistant, Sandusky, was charged with sexually assaulting boys. Even after Sandusky’s conviction — and the prosecution of university administrators for endangering children by concealing his misconduct — the family for years argued that Paterno had been unfairly scapegoated, and legions of Penn State fans and supporters mounted campaigns to restore his reputation.