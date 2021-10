Firefighters battled a 4-alarm blaze Tuesday night in Pennsauken at a large commercial building at 6601 S. Crescent Blvd. that appeared to house an automobile auction business, October 26, 2021. Read more

Firefighters on Tuesday night battled a 4-alarm blaze that erupted in a large commercial building in Pennsauken, authorities said.

The fire was reported after 9 p.m. at 6601 S. Crescent Blvd. on Route 130 inside a large warehouse-type structure that appeared to be the location of an automobile-auction business.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and Route 130 was reported shut down in the vicinity of the fire.