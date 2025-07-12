911 services restored in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvanians calling 911 should not encounter any problems Saturday, officials said.

Intermittent outages that plagued the emergency contact system for about 10 hours Friday were declared over around midnight by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

“An investigation into what caused intermittent outages will continue, and we will update you on that as soon as we can,” PEMA said in a message posted on X.

The agency said it worked with counties to test that the system is operational.

As it and police agencies throughout the state did Friday, PEMA again asked that no one call 911 for testing purposes. That call should be made only for true emergencies.