Twenty-two men and women, including people in their 70s who have served more than 40 years in prison but are not eligible for parole, had asked the board to support their applications. A unanimous recommendation is necessary before Gov. Tom Wolf can commute their terms to lifetime parole. The tense four-day session brought raw, often tearful testimony from the family members of victims and supporters of those imprisoned for committing murders or participating in felonies that resulted in deaths. Groups as wide-ranging as Americans for Prosperity, the Pennsylvania Innocence Project and a coalition of Jewish faith leaders had urged the board to show mercy.