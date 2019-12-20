Craig Cooley, who is representing Reynoso along with the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, argued that he was a strong candidate for clemency because he had extensive family support; was amenable to immediate deportation to the Dominican Republic, his home country; had no prior criminal history; and had maintained a misconduct-free prison record, a difficult feat over a quarter century. That was in addition to his alibi evidence, which included 10 alibi witnesses, travel documents, photos of him at his son’s baptism in the Dominican Republic, and a copy of a land contract signed around the time the murders took place.