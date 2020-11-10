It’s clear that Election Day 2020 didn’t deliver the “blue wave” that some had expected for congressional and state legislative races in the Keystone State and across the country. In Pennsylvania, instead of Democrats winning back one or both chambers of the General Assembly, they lost seats in both houses. Right now, it looks like the Democrats will hold one fewer seat in the state Senate, and potentially three fewer seats in the state House. Those minor changes mean that the legislative landscape for the next couple of years will look much the same as it has in recent years.