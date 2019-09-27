The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, which represents the Commonwealth in Marinelli’s case, has taken a different stance from the DA’s Office on this issue. Ronald Eisenberg, senior appellate counsel in the AG’s Office, argued before the justices that there was no immediate need for the high court to take up its so-called “King’s Bench Power” to review the matter, and suggested that there are other avenues to address issues raised in regards to lawyers determined to be ineffective in capital cases.