The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a petition by two death-row inmates to find the state’s death penalty unconstitutional, a request that some advocates had hoped would lead to a historic ruling.
In its one-page order, the court still left the door open for individual review of death-penalty cases. “Discrete review of properly presented claims will proceed in the individual cases, subject to the jurisdictional limits of the post-conviction courts,” its ruling said.
The Supreme Court case centered on a petition filed by federal defenders in August 2018 on behalf of two inmates, but had the potential to affect the approximately 130 others on death row in the state if the court had ruled in the defenders’ favor.
In their petition, the defenders cited the June 2018 Joint State Government Commission report, which found cause for grave concern as the reason why the court should find that the death penalty violates the state Constitution’s ban on cruel punishment.
On Sept. 11, the seven justices heard the appeal arguments in the cases of death-row inmates Jermont Cox, of Philadelphia, and Kevin Marinelli, of Northumberland County.
During that hearing, an attorney with the Federal Community Defender Office in Philadelphia, which represents both inmates, argued that the death-penalty system is unreliable and thus violates the state constitution’s ban on cruel punishment.
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, which represents the Commonwealth in Cox’s appeal, also contended that the death penalty, as applied, has been unreliable and is thus unconstitutional.
Paul George, assistant supervisor of the Philadelphia DA’s Law Division, referred to a recent study by his office that found that 112 of 155 death-penalty sentences — or 72 percent — from 40 years through 2017 were overturned. Most were overturned because the defendants had ineffective counsel, he said.
George, like Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, is a former criminal defense attorney who has opposed the death penalty. Krasner, who took office in January 2018, had campaigned on “never” seeking the death penalty. In practice, the DA’s Office under Krasner has agreed or signaled a willingness to vacate the death penalty for more than one-third of the 45 inmates from Philadelphia then on death row, an Inquirer analysis in May showed. The DA’s Office had not yet had to respond to other inmates’ sentencing appeals at that time.
The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, which represents the Commonwealth in Marinelli’s case, has taken a different stance from the DA’s Office on this issue. Ronald Eisenberg, senior appellate counsel in the AG’s Office, argued before the justices that there was no immediate need for the high court to take up its so-called “King’s Bench Power” to review the matter, and suggested that there are other avenues to address issues raised in regards to lawyers determined to be ineffective in capital cases.
Shawn Nolan, chief of the Capital Habeas Unit at the Federal Defender Office in Philadelphia, wrote by email Friday morning that his office will provide comment on the court’s order later in the day.
A spokesperson for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Meanwhile, Jacklin Rhoads, a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office, said the office had no comment on the court’s order.
Cox was convicted of three separate drug-related murders in Philadelphia in 1992 and ordered to die for one of them. Marinelli was sentenced to death for a 1994 killing in Northumberland County.
Pennsylvania’s death penalty has been used three times since it was reinstated by the state in 1978. The last person executed by the state was the infamous Philadelphia basement torture killer Gary Heidnik, in 1999.
Gov. Tom Wolf in 2015 imposed a moratorium on the death penalty in Pennsylvania.
Three other states — California, Colorado, and Oregon — also have a moratorium on the death penalty. Nationwide, 29 states have the death penalty, while 21 others have abolished it, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
This is a developing story and will be updated.