“Pennsylvanians deserve legislators who can support women in both policy and in practice. Abusive behavior from anyone — Democrat or Republican — is unacceptable and has no place in Harrisburg," party chairwoman Nancy Patton Mills and vice chairman Sharif Street, a state senator, said in a statement. "As a result of the facts compiled by the Senate Democratic Caucus investigation into the allegations against Senator Daylin Leach, we are standing with Governor Tom Wolf, Democratic Leader Jay Costa, and other Democrats in their calls for Senator Leach’s resignation.”