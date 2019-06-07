HARRISBURG — Two more leaders in Pennsylvania’s Democratic Party on Friday called for Sen. Daylin Leach to resign, citing a law firm’s report describing “a lengthy pattern of troubling behavior” regarding the Montgomery County lawmaker’s interactions with women.
“Pennsylvanians deserve legislators who can support women in both policy and in practice. Abusive behavior from anyone — Democrat or Republican — is unacceptable and has no place in Harrisburg," party chairwoman Nancy Patton Mills and vice chairman Sharif Street, a state senator, said in a statement. "As a result of the facts compiled by the Senate Democratic Caucus investigation into the allegations against Senator Daylin Leach, we are standing with Governor Tom Wolf, Democratic Leader Jay Costa, and other Democrats in their calls for Senator Leach’s resignation.”
Their call came as the party is preparing for its summer meeting in Harrisburg. It also came one day after Costa, of Allegheny County, called for Leach to step down.
Caucus leaders had ordered a review by an outside law firm after allegations by an Allentown-area woman that Leach lured her into oral sex in 1991, when she was 17 and he was a lawyer representing her mother in a criminal case — a claim Leach has vigorously denied. The Inquirer has also reported that eight women and three men claimed that Leach inappropriately touched female campaign staffers or subjected them to sexualized conversations.
In an interview Thursday, Leach said that he had not seen a copy of the report prepared by law firm Eckert Seamans. He said he did see a PowerPoint presentation about the report and believes it “absolved me of false charges made against me" — a notion the caucus disputed.
The report has not been released to the public.
Angela Couloumbis of the Harrisburg bureau contributed to this article.