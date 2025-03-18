Philly’s financial watchdog calls for abolition of Sheriff’s Office and Register of Wills

The Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority, Philadelphia’s fiscal watchdog, voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend the abolition of the city’s embattled Sheriff’s Office and the Register of Wills.

The resolution, introduced at PICA’s monthly board meeting, calls on City Council and Mayor Cherelle L. Parker to eliminate the two independently elected row offices and “to consolidate the functions of such officers into the appropriate agencies.”

City Council President Kenyatta Johnson and Parker did not immediately respond Tuesday afternoon to a request for comment. Sheriff Rochelle Bilal’s spokesperson said a statement is forthcoming.

The vote is largely symbolic. The five-person financial oversight board was created by the state during a 1991 fiscal crisis to oversee city finances. While PICA does approve the mayor’s five-year budget plan, it does not have the authority to independently abolish municipal offices.

Tuesday’s vote was 3-0 for the resolution; two members were absent.

PICA first called for the merger of the city’s so-called “row offices” in a 2009 report that argued that the colonial-era offices — which to some extent operate outside City Hall’s jurisdiction — had outlived their usefulness, and that money could be saved by folding them into the city government.

Ultimately, one office, the 300-plus-year-old Clerk of Quarter Sessions, was abolished in 2010 through a ballot referendum.

Further reform later stalled — but appears to be gaining some traction again.

At last month’s meeting, PICA reexamined its 2009 report, and Tuesday’s resolution cites more recent reports by both the City Controller and The Inquirer documenting a lack of internal accounting controls and troubles with the sale of tax delinquent land during Bilal’s tenure. The board noted that the sheriff refused to meet with the board about these issues.

Separately, the resolution cites lawsuits related to chronic patronage hiring inside the Register of Wills, an office now controlled by Democratic Ward Leader John Sabatina.

“Given that it’s still relevant to us, and that the city could fold these offices into the city and save money … we didn’t think there was a reason not to vote on this,” said PICA board chair Kevin Vaughan in an interview after the vote.

Other board members were more direct in discussions before the vote.

“The fact that we had no sheriff sales for a long time tells you everything you need to know,” said board member Michael Karp. “These issues go back years.”

The vote followed months of increasing pressure on Bilal, who was elected in 2019 and has struggled to manage the office’s core functions, from court security and prisoner transport to the administration of sheriff sales .

PICA became the second group in under a week to publicly call for the abolition of the Sheriff’s Office. The Committee of Seventy, a good-government group, also released a report documenting decades of mismanagement spanning five different Philadelphia Sheriffs.

The paper cites, among other things, some $40 million in unpaid taxes that have piled up since 2019 as Bilal failed to hold auctions of tax delinquent properties. It also reiterates the group’s support for converting the office into an appointed, rather than elected, role.

“The current situation is not serving the City,” the report reads. “Tax dollars are under-collected and improperly used. The continuous reporting about bad acts by the office undermines the public’s trust. Real people are being harmed, and change is needed.”

Responding to Tuesday’s PICA vote, Lauren Cristella, the Committee of Seventy president and CEO, said: “The ongoing mismanagement of Philadelphia’s row offices has serious costs for Philadelphia, from lost revenue due to a lack of sheriff sales to paying settlements to former employees in the Register of Wills office. We welcome the PICA Board’s recent resolution calling for the city to incorporate these important functions into city government. We hope Council and the Mayor will give this action the consideration it deserves and take steps to meaningfully reform these offices.”

Meanwhile, Bilal has faced two recent court orders from a panel of judges that oversee the city’s court system, demanding that she improve security in court buildings. While she reassigned some deputies to comply with the judge’s December order, a second order this month faulted the sheriff for failing to resolve the underlying deputy shortage.

The Philadelphia Bar Association previously issued a statement in support of the judge’s demands: “Attorneys, court staff and the public must feel safe working and conducting business in our court buildings,” Jen Coatsworth, chancellor of the bar association, said in December.

Amid the dual orders — and an unfounded social media rumor last week that City Council planned to abolish the office — the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, which represents uniformed sheriff’s personnel, released a statement reassuring deputies they still had union protection and that it “had their backs.”

Bilal, a Democrat, has faced relatively little criticism from City Council. Some have praised her work. Ahead of Tuesday’s PICA meeting, her political campaign in an email sought to rally supporters to oppose the vote.

“This attempt to abolish the Sheriff’s Office represents an attack on democratic principles and voters' rights,” reads an email circulated on Sunday. “We need your immediate action.”

Bilal’s campaign email alluded only to “administrative challenges facing the office” that had been “deliberately mischaracterized” to justify abolition.

Several speakers appear in advance of the PICA vote.

One of the, Stanley Crawford, of the Black Male Community Council of Philadelphia, argued that eliminating the elected office would strip city voters of their rights. He suggested PICA should instead abolish itself.

“We vote for the sheriff. This is not a Pennsylvania election, it’s a Philadelphia election,” he said. “For this entity to even entertain abolishing this office, you need to look at yourselves.”