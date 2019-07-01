HARRISBURG - Democratic Sen. Katie Muth was having dinner with her husband Sunday night when she saw the tweet.
“Keep persisting, @Sen. Muth,” wrote Massachusetts senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren in a tweet.
Warren, like thousands of others, had viewed and shared a video on social media of Muth from last Wednesday. Then, the freshman senator from Montgomery County stood at a podium on the Senate floor and read a heartfelt letter from a former homeless man who had benefited from a program the Republican-controlled legislature was cutting.
For three and a half minutes, as Muth read the letter, Republican Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman — surrounded by male colleagues and staffers — angrily yelled in an attempt to get her to stop. Under the Senate’s rules, Corman has the right to interrupt another senator, and he and other Republicans were furious that Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, was refusing to recognize him.
On Friday, the video was noticed and shared on Twitter by NowThis (@nowthisnews), which has 2.3 million followers and describes itself as sharing “stories that move.” Items highlighted on its page often go viral, quickly getting shared around the country.
The video of Muth and Corman was no exception. It has been viewed more than 3.3 million times and has been retweeted 1,200 times as of Monday morning. (Tweets by President Trump, who has 61.5 million followers, often get retweeted tens of thousands of times).
Muth also has received hundreds of pledges of campaign support from all over the country.
The NowThis tweet includes subtitles for both Muth and Corman’s words, juxtaposing her reading of a heartfelt letter by a former homeless man with Corman’s shouting at the Senate’s president, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. Corman yells at Fetterman to “Do your job,” and at one point, yells at him to stop acting like “a partisan hack.”
“State
@SenatorMuth refused to stop reading a letter from a man who experienced homelessness even though her male colleague tried to shout her down for minutes on end,” the NowThis tweet read.
“Some reptilian-minded men still think that a deep or stronger voice gives them strength or power,” one woman responded.
“This never would’ve happened had she been a man,” another woman responded. “The outright disrespect. And not one MAN stepped up to stop it. Shameful.”
Then came the tweet from Warren on Sunday night. Warren’s tweet has been liked by 30,000 people and shared 4,300 times.
Upon reading it, Muth responded: “I’m sitting at dinner with my husband and saw your tweet. Now I’m crying at dinner — thanks for inspiring me to be brave, bold, and fearless.”
Jennifer Kocher, a spokeswoman for Corman, said that Corman’s actions that day on the Senate floor have been mischaracterized.
Corman, she said, was not screaming at a female colleague — he was trying to get Fetterman to follow the Senate’s rules.
“When the rules are not followed, chaos rules,” said Kocher. “If the rules of the Senate had been followed, that scene would not have occurred. We would have had our disagreement in a respectful manner.”
She added of Fetterman, who has acknowledged that he knew he was circumventing the Senate’s rules to allow Muth to speak: “Sen. Corman was attempting to get Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to listen to him and respect the rules of the institution so that normal debate could occur.”