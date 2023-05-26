Boy Scouts agree to sell a Poconos camp for $7.8 million to go toward sex abuse settlement

The Minsi Trails Council has announced an agreement to sell its 755-acre Camp Trexler in the Poconos for $7.8 million under an arrangement that allows a nonprofit veterans group to lease the land while Scouts continue to use it.

At least for now, the deal appears to avoid a large-scale development of the property as neighbors and conservationists had feared. Money from the sale will go toward a $2.46 billion settlement over decades of sex abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America, which declared bankruptcy in 2020.

Minsi Trails Council officials confirmed the sale agreement Thursday on the group’s Facebook page. The camp will be sold to the newly formed Trexler Veterans Initiative and leased to the nonprofit Valor Clinic Foundation, which provides assistance to veterans in accessing benefits, finding shelter, and locating resources for post-traumatic stress.

“Knowing that both the military and scouting were priorities for Camp Trexler, we are very pleased that TVI and the Valor Clinic Foundation have agreed to permit the use of the property by Scout units for cabin rentals and campsite use into the foreseeable future,” Minsi Council leaders wrote.

Representatives for the Valor Clinic Foundation could not be reached immediately for comment.

The local Scout leaders said that nationally, an estimated 22 veterans die by suicide daily, and the clinic plans to use the camp property for a program aimed at reducing that number. The clinic will begin operations at the camp in October.

Long-term plans for the camp remained unclear as of Friday. The buyer, the Trexler Veterans Initiative, was formed just this month, and there is no current contact information for it.

For nearly a century, Boy Scouts have enjoyed swimming, campfires and hiking at the mostly forested Camp Trexler, which also has a lake. Lehigh Valley industrialist Harry Trexler gave the land to the Scouts in 1928.

Neighbors feared the land, which is zoned for housing, would be sold for development and change the nature of the rural hamlet of Jonas in Polk Township, Monroe County.

The Minsi Trails Council of the Boy Scouts is one of 250 local councils across the United States under pressure to pay toward the national sex-abuse settlement that led to the organization’s bankruptcy.

Louise Troutman, executive director of the nonprofit Pocono Heritage Land Trust (PHLT), was among the people trying to prevent development of Trexler. Her group bid $4.6 million for the camp.

She said there were nine bidders, one of which was a national company that provides garbage and recycling pickup. As a result, many neighbors had feared the camp could have become a landfill. Other possible uses, she feared, included industrial or even a solar farm that would have required clear-cutting trees.

Though Troutman was disappointed PHLT was outbid, she said the results could have been far worse. However, she plans to remain watchful because so little is known about the Trexler Veterans Initiative and its full plan for the property.

“The municipalities near where the property is located are obviously still really concerned about the potential for the property to be developed,” Troutman said. “They said they would be willing to coordinate us meeting with the new owners and seeing what we can work out.”

Troutman said neighbors rallied to help raise money for PHLT’s bid.

“Pocono Heritage Land Trust is incredibly grateful for the huge outpouring of community support we received to help protect the camp,” she said. “We’re also happy that the property will still be available to Scouts.”